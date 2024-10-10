Summarize Simplifying... In short The new Haryana government in India is set to fill 13 cabinet positions, with only two current ministers retaining their seats.

The BJP party faces the challenge of balancing caste and community representation, with potential appointees from diverse backgrounds including Dalits, Punjabis, Brahmins, Jats, and Yadavs.

Notably, India's richest woman, Savitri Jindal, an independent MLA, has extended her support to the BJP. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Nayab Singh Saini to get a second term

Haryana: Caste equations, BJP MLAs who may get cabinet berth

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:07 pm Oct 10, 202412:07 pm

What's the story After securing a historic third consecutive victory, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now preparing to form the new government in Haryana. The party's central leadership, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to play a significant role in selecting the next chief minister and finalizing cabinet appointments. The new cabinet will consist of up to 14 ministers, including Chief Minister-elect Nayab Singh Saini, who has already been confirmed for a second term by the BJP.

Cabinet formation

BJP to fill 13 cabinet positions in new government

The new Haryana government will have 13 open cabinet positions to fill. According to the NDTV, only two current ministers, Mahipal Dhanda and Mool Chand Sharma, have retained their seats, leaving 11 vacancies for fresh faces. The BJP's task of balancing caste equations and community demands during this process is expected to be challenging but not unprecedented. Similar strategies were employed after their victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh elections last December.

Community representation

BJP's diverse MLA representation in Haryana

The BJP's diverse MLA representation in Haryana also includes nine from the Dalit community, eight with Punjabi origins, seven Brahmins, and six each from the Jats and Yadavs. Notable among these are six-time MLA Krishna Lal Panwar, two-time MLA Krishna Bedi, and seven-time MLA Anil Vij. The party also has Gurjars, Rajputs, Vaishyas and an OBC leader among its ranks.

Cabinet prospects

Potential cabinet appointees from various communities

Among Brahmin MLAs, three-time MLA from Ballabgarh Mool Chand Sharma is likely to be retained in the Cabinet. Other possible appointees include two-time Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sharma and Ram Gautam. From Ahirwal belt, six-time MLA Rao Narbir Singh and first-time winner Aarti Rao are being considered. Among Jats, Mahipal Dhanda and Krishna Gehlawat are likely contenders for cabinet positions.

Cabinet considerations

Support from independent MLAs

Notably, India's richest woman, Savitri Jindal, an independent MLA from Hisar, has officially extended her support to BJP. She was earlier part of the saffron party but had contested as an independent after she was not given a ticket. Possible community representatives in the cabinet could be Shyam Singh Rana for Rajputs, Harvinder Kalyan for Road community, Ranbir Gangwa for OBCs and Rajesh Nagar for Gurjars.