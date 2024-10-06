The incident occurred on Saturday

Ramleela performer suffers heart attack on stage; dies

By Chanshimla Varah 02:49 pm Oct 06, 202402:49 pm

What's the story A tragic incident unfolded at a Ramleela event in Shahdara's Vishwakarma Nagar, Delhi, when a 45-year-old performer, Sushil Kaushik, suffered a heart attack on stage. Kaushik was portraying the role of Lord Rama during the performance. A video circulating on social media shows Kaushik clutching his chest in pain before rushing off stage during the performance. He was declared dead upon arrival by medical professionals.

Background

Performer's passion for Ramleela revealed

Sushil Kaushik, the deceased, was a property dealer by profession. For the past 32 years, he had been performing the role of Lord Ram. In a similar incident, a 62-year-old man playing Lord Hanuman also suffered a heart attack during a Ramleela event in Haryana's Bhiwani in January. Harish Mehta, still dressed as Hanuman, was rushed to the hospital, where medics declared him brought dead. He had been playing the role for the past 25 years.