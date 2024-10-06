Dinner with Kim Jong-un or George Soros? Jaishankar's diplomatic response
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, known for his clever retorts, once again took the internet by surprise with his witty response to a question regarding Kim Jong Un and George Soros. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Jaishankar was asked to pick who would he like to have dinner with—the North Korean premier or Hungarian-American businessman—if given an option. To this, he said: "I think it is Navratri, I am fasting."
Jaishankar's response goes viral, earns praise online
The video clip featuring Jaishankar's response quickly went viral on social media platforms. Netizens hailed the External Affairs minister for his clever answer to a complicated question. Users on various platforms lauded him with names like "Chad," "sigma," and "king" following his witty retort. Soros, a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has on many occasions been accused by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to intervene in "India's democratic process."
Jaishankar clarifies stance on upcoming Pakistan visit
In related news, Jaishankar has clarified his position regarding his upcoming visit to Pakistan. He stated that he will not engage in any dialogue with Pakistan during this trip, which is scheduled for the purpose of attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) conclave. "It (visit) will be for a multilateral event. I'm not going there to discuss India-Pakistan relations. I'm going there to be a good member of the SCO," he said.
Jaishankar's visit marks 1st in 9 years amid tense relations
This will mark the first time in nine years that an Indian external affairs minister will be traveling to Pakistan, despite strained relations between the two nations over cross-border terrorism issues. Pakistan, currently holding the rotating chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG), will host the two-day in-person meeting. The SCO summit is scheduled for October 15-16.