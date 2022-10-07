India

Chhattisgarh: Clerk suspended after Ravan effigy's all heads remain unburnt

Written by Prateek Talukdar Oct 07, 2022, 08:54 pm 2 min read

The DMC commissioner in charge issued the order while the commissioner is on leave.

A civic body clerk was suspended in Dhamtari, Chhattisgarh while four officials were issued show cause notices on Thursday after none of the 10 heads of the effigy of Ravan burnt on Dussehra. The Dhamtari Municipal Corporation's (DMC) notice regarding the suspension read that the incident had denigrated the civic body's image. While the effigy was reduced to ashes, the heads remained intact.

Dussehra or the burning of Ravan's effigy is the climactic event of the Durga Puja.

The ten-day festivities culminate with the symbolic killing of the ten-headed demon king which represents the victory of good over evil.

Burning of Ravan's effigies is a public spectacle that witnesses huge crowds with effigies made at each urban center, town, or populous place.

Following the debacle, the DMC suspended Rajendra Yadav posted as Grade 3 assistant, and issued a show cause notice to assistant engineer Vijay Mehra and sub-engineers Lomas Dewangan, Kamlesh Thakur, and Kamta Nagendra. Samarth Ramsingh was appointed in place of Yadav, said DMC executive engineer Rajesh Padamwar, who is currently the DMC commissioner in charge as commissioner Vinay Kumar Poyam is on leave.

Dhamtari mayor Vijay Devangan said the action was initiated against those who were responsible for overseeing the making of the 30-feet-tall effigy. The wages of the artisans who made the effigy will also be withheld, he said. Following this, the suspension letter started doing rounds on social media. Locals also said the effigy was built thinner as compared to previous years, reported Navbharat Times.