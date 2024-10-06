Summarize Simplifying... In short An MBA graduate led a massive illegal kidney transplant racket across various hospitals in India, amassing around ₹10 crore.

The racket was busted after a complaint was lodged against the leader and his partner for swindling ₹35 lakh without providing a kidney transplant, resulting in a death.

The group charged ₹35-40 lakh per transplant, sharing ₹7 lakh among themselves per operation.

Police uncover ₹10 crore-worth kidney racket led by MBA graduate

What's the story The Delhi Police have busted a major illegal kidney transplant racket following a six-year-long investigation. The mastermind behind this operation is an MBA graduate, Sandeep Arya, who had previously worked as a respected kidney transplant coordinator at several hospitals, including Gurugram's Max Hospital, the Indian Express reported. He is accused of facilitating 34 illegal kidney transplants. The illegal kidney racketing operation by Arya and his eight-member gang spanned across five states—Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

The gang members held various positions in different hospitals across these states, facilitating the identification and connection of donors and recipients. The police estimate that these operations amounted to approximately ₹10 crore. The racket was exposed in June this year when one Seema Bhasin lodged a complaint against Arya and his partner, Vijay Kumar Kashyap. Bhasin accused the duo of duping her husband Hitesh of ₹35 lakh without providing a kidney transplant, leading to his death on December 24, 2023.

This complaint led to the arrest of the entire gang and uncovered what a police officer described as "one of India's largest ever illegal kidney transplant rackets." Arya reportedly charged between ₹35-40 lakh per transplant, with the group collectively saving and distributing ₹7 lakh per operation among themselves. According to Arya's lawyer Shubham Gawande, he could potentially be released on bail if the organ transplants conducted adhere to National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) guidelines.