Police are investigating the case, with the accused believed to hold a grudge against the victim over a land possession complaint.

Brar sustained a bullet wound

Punjab: AAP leader shot during argument with Akali leader, hospitalized

By Chanshimla Varah 12:30 pm Oct 06, 202412:30 pm

What's the story Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Mandeep Singh Brar was critically injured in a shooting incident in Punjab's Fazilka district on Saturday following an argument with a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader. The incident reportedly occurred outside the office of the block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) following a heated argument. Brar sustained a bullet wound and was initially treated at a government hospital in Jalalabad before being referred to Ludhiana due to his critical condition.

Election tensions

Dispute over nomination papers led to shooting

The dispute reportedly began when SAD leader Vardev Singh Mann and other party workers arrived at the BDPO office where AAP workers were also present. Tensions escalated following a refusal to assist Mann with a file related to a school, leading to a confrontation between Mann and Brar and the firing of a weapon. Mann is the elder son of late SAD stalwart and three-time Ferozepur MP Zora Singh Mann.

Party response

AAP condemns shooting, accuses SAD leader of violence

Neel Garg, senior spokesperson for AAP in Punjab, condemned the incident and called for swift action from authorities. "Violence has no place in our democracy. The unfortunate attack on our sarpanch candidate in Jalalabad is deeply concerning," said Garg. He added that the AAP believes in peace, development, and fairness for all. "We stand strong against criminal mindsets and urge authorities to take swift action," he stated.

Election update

Over 52,000 nominations received for upcoming panchayat polls

The incident comes amid preparations for the October 15 panchayat polls in Punjab. According to the Punjab State Election Commission, over 52,000 nominations have been received for the posts of 'sarpanch' and more than 1.66 lakh nominations for 'panch.' Elections will be held across 13,229gm panchayats on October 15. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 7 with votes being counted on the same day at polling stations.

Ongoing investigation

Police investigation underway, case to be registered

Fazilka SSP Varinder Singh Brar confirmed that a thorough investigation is underway and a case will be registered against the accused. The police also revealed that the accused had a grudge against Brar who had filed a complaint about an "illegal" possession of panchayat land for a private school in their native village Chak Suhele Wala. Following this complaint, a no objection certificate issued by the state government for the said school was also withdrawn.