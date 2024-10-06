Summarize Simplifying... In short Businessman Mumthaz Ali, brother of a former MLA in Karnataka, has mysteriously disappeared.

His damaged car was found near Kulur bridge, sparking a search operation by the SDRF, Coast Guard, and local divers.

The investigation was triggered after a distressing call Ali made to his daughter, hinting at possible self-harm. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The 52-year-old was last seen around 3:00am on Sunday

Karnataka: EX-MLA's businessman brother missing, damaged car found near bridge

By Chanshimla Varah 11:55 am Oct 06, 202411:55 am

What's the story A businessman from Mangaluru, Karnataka, has been reported missing since the early hours of Sunday. The missing individual, identified as Mumthaz Ali, is the brother of former Congress MLA Mohiuddin Bava. The 52-year-old was last seen leaving his residence around 3:00am on Sunday. Ali's vehicle was later discovered near the Kulur Bridge around 5:00am showing signs of damage. This discovery has led to speculation that Ali may have jumped from the bridge.

Investigation launched

Abandoned vehicle sparks search operation

"Early this morning, we received information that businessman Mumthaz Ali's vehicle was found near Kulur bridge," Mangaluru Commissioner of Police, Anupam Agarwal said. "The car had certain accidental marks and then after that, his daughter informed the local police. Investigation is underway. SDRF and Coast Guard teams are searching the river and trying to find out whether he has jumped in the river or anybody is there or not."

River search

Diver's help sought

A police officer stated that they have also sought the assistance of diver Eshwar Malpe in finding Ali. "There was a fight at his home following which he left. He called his daughter and told him that he is going to die. We need to know if he parked the car and left the place or jumped into the river," the police officer said.

Twitter Post

Search for Ali ongoing