Summarize Simplifying... In short A minor girl was found raped and murdered in Bengal, sparking public outrage and protests, including a police camp set on fire.

The police have arrested one suspect and the victim's body has been sent for post-mortem.

The incident has led to political criticism, with the BJP questioning the ruling TMC's ability to maintain law and order, especially in light of a similar case in August. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The victim's body was discovered on Saturday morning

'Several injuries, limbs...broken': Family of minor raped, murdered in Bengal

By Chanshimla Varah 11:44 am Oct 06, 202411:44 am

What's the story The family of a Class 4 student who was allegedly raped and murdered in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, has accused the police of initially ignoring their complaint. The victim's aunt told ANI that the girl went missing on Friday while returning home from tuition. "Her father tried to find her everywhere, but when he was not able to find her...he went to the police station," she said.

Police negligence

Police accused of neglecting initial complaint

The aunt further alleged that the police refused to listen to the victim's father and directed him to another station. "The police neglected the matter," she said. The victim's body was later discovered on Saturday morning on the bank of the River Ganges in Kripakhali village. The aunt described horrific injuries on her niece's body, stating that she "her limbs seemed to be broken."

Public outrage

Protests erupt in city following incident

The incident sparked widespread protests on Saturday, with angry residents setting a police camp on fire. However, police reported that they have since managed to bring the situation under control. "The body of a girl was found, after which there was anger among the local people. We have controlled the...situation," Baruipur Superintendent of Police Palash Dhali said. ASP Rupantar Goswami confirmed that one suspect has been arrested and that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Political fallout

BJP criticizes ruling TMC over law and order situation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticized the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for what it describes as a "deteriorating law and order situation" in West Bengal. BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar expressed his shock over the incident on X, questioning Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's ability to protect women. The Banerjee government is already under scrutiny for its alleged mishandling of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August.