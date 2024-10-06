Summarize Simplifying... In short Flash floods in Meghalaya have claimed 10 lives, with seven from a single family.

Meghalaya has been witnessing heavy rainfall since Friday

Meghalaya: Flash floods kill 10; 7 were from one family

By Chanshimla Varah 11:21 am Oct 06, 202411:21 am

What's the story At least 10 people have died in flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in the West Garo Hills and South Garo Hills districts of Meghalaya since Friday. Among the deceased were a family of seven who died while being trapped inside their home in the remote village of Hatiasia Songma when a landslide struck. Three of them were minors.

Rescue efforts

State and national forces deployed for rescue operations

In response to the disaster, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been mobilized to conduct search and rescue operations in the most affected areas. During a review meeting on the impact of these rains across Garo Hills, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced immediate ex gratia relief for families of those who lost their lives. He also instructed officials to explore alternative routes to restore road access.

Infrastructure upgrade

CM Sangma proposes durable infrastructure, relief measures

CM Sangma has suggested the use of bailey bridge technology for quick and efficient construction to restore road access. He also proposed replacing all wooden bridges in Meghalaya with more durable structures to prevent future damage. The district administration has been placed on high alert and is closely monitoring the situation. Meanwhile, officials from the state electricity corporation announced that power is expected to be restored in most affected regions by Sunday.