However, they can carry harmful bacteria like Salmonella and E. coli, which can cause food poisoning if the meat is not thoroughly cooked.

Oct 06, 2024

What's the story At least 50 students from Puranmal Lahoti Government Polytechnic Women's Hostel in Latur, Maharashtra, were rushed to a local hospital after they fell ill. The incident occurred on Saturday evening after the students consumed dinner at the hostel. The police reported that lizards were allegedly found in the meal served to them.

The affected students were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Doctors attending to them have confirmed that all the students are now in stable condition. Some of them who showed signs of recovery were allowed to return to their hostel, while others remain under observation for further monitoring. The police are currently investigating this incident as all students fell ill simultaneously, raising suspicions about food contamination.

People all throughout the world consume lizards in a variety of dishes. Lizards are a widely accessible dish in several countries, such as Asia, Africa, Australia, South America, and even North and Central America. According to Healthline, most lizards are edible. The most common types eaten are the green iguana, black iguana, gecko, green anole, brown anole, and skinks.

If properly cooked, lizards are safe to eat. If not, lizards and other reptiles can pose serious health concerns. Lizards can carry disease-causing bacteria such as Salmonella, E. coli, Campylobacter, and S. aureus. Food poisoning can result from these bacteria. Symptoms of food poisoning include nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. These symptoms can develop within 30 minutes to several days. Chicken and other meats can also carry these germs, but lizards and other reptiles are more likely to carry them.