The incident occurred early Sunday morning

Fire in Chembur shop kills 7, including 3 children

By Chanshimla Varah 10:25 am Oct 06, 202410:25 am

What's the story At least seven people, including three minors, lost their lives in a fire that broke out at a single-story building in Siddharth Colony, Chembur East, Mumbai, around 5:20am on Sunday. Following the incident, all seven victims were rushed to the state-run Rajawadi Hospital. However, upon arrival they were declared "brought dead" by the medical staff.

Fire source

Fire originated from electrical wiring, says BMC

Preliminary reports from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) suggest that the fire originated from the electrical wiring and installations within a shop located on the ground floor of the building. The blaze then quickly spread to other household appliances in the residential unit above. BMC officials confirmed these details, stating that both levels of this single-story structure were affected by this devastating incident.

Twitter Post

