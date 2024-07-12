In short Simplifying... In short The parents of late Captain Anshuman Singh, who died heroically in a fire while rescuing others, are calling for a change in the Indian Army's "next of kin" policy after their daughter-in-law took all of their son's belongings and entitlements following his funeral.

Allegations of misappropriation by Captain's widow

After funeral, daughter-in-law took everything, left: Captain Anshuman Singh's parents

By Chanshimla Varah 11:40 am Jul 12, 202411:40 am

What's the story The parents of the late Captain Anshuman Singh have alleged that their daughter-in-law, Smriti Singh, took their son's posthumously awarded Kirti Chakra and all his belongings and left, a day after his funeral. Anshuman's father, Ravi Pratap Singh, claimed that Smriti also changed his son's official documents' permanent address from Lucknow to Gurdaspur to ensure all correspondence concerning his son was directed to her. The Indian Army captain tragically died in a fire incident in Siachen in July 2023.

Claims

After tehravi, she insisted on going back: Anshuman's father

"After the wedding, she started staying with my daughter in Noida. On July 19, 2023, when we received information about Anshuman's death, I called them to Lucknow, and we went to Gorakhpur for his last rites," Anshuman's father told India Today. "But after tehravi, (a funeral ritual), she (Smriti) insisted on going back to Gurdaspur," he claimed. "The next day, she went to Noida with her mother and took the photo album...other belongings of Anshuman with her," he added.

Discontent

Held my son's Kirti Chakra only once: Mother

Similary, the late captain's mother, Manju Singh, claimed that she held the Kirti Chakra for a photo once on July 5 at the insistence of Army officers, but Smriti took it from her hands afterward. The parents also claimed that their daughter-in-law received most of the entitlements, and the only thing left with them is a photo of their son "hanging on the wall."

Intervention

'We want the definition of NOK be fixed'

Left with little option, they have called for a change in the Indian Army's "next of kin" (NOK) policy. "Anshuman's wife doesn't live with us now, the marriage was just five months old and there is no child," Ravi told TV9 Bharatvarsh. "That is why we want that the definition of NOK be fixed. It should be decided that if the wife of the martyr stays in the family, who has how much dependency," he added.

Tribute

Remembering Captain Anshuman Singh's bravery and sacrifice

Under current regulation, when a person joins the army, their parents or guardians' names are registered as their "next of kin." However, after a person marries, their spouse replaces their parents in the NOK record. Captain Singh was posted with 26 Punjab as a medical officer in the Siachen Glacier area. He died on July 19, 2023, in a fire while rescuing others trapped in an Indian Army ammunition dump. He was posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra on July 5.