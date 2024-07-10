In brief Simplifying... In brief The National Commission for Women (NCW) has called for action against Ahmad K for his offensive comments about the widow of war hero, Captain Anshuman Singh.

The NCW claims the remarks violate certain sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

Outrage over disrespectful comment toward war hero's widow

NCW demands action for derogatory remarks on war hero's widow

What's the story The National Commission for Women (NCW) has called for strict action against a man for making a lewd comment about the widow of war hero Captain Anshuman Singh. The derogatory remark was posted on a picture of Singh's wife while she was receiving an award at Rashtrapati Bhavan on behalf of her late husband. Singh died in a fire in July last year in Siachen.

Legal consequences

NCW labels comment as lewd, demands police action

The NCW has labeled Ahmad K's comment as "lewd" in its letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora. The commission stated that the offensive remark violates Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The NCW also requested his arrest and a detailed report within three days.

Fallen hero

Captain Anshuman Singh's heroic sacrifice

Captain Singh, a Kirti Chakra awardee, lost his life on July 19, 2023, while saving his colleagues during a fire at an Indian Army camp in Siachen glacier. The fire was caused by a short circuit at the army's ammunition dump. Despite the danger, Singh managed to rescue four to five people trapped inside a burning fiberglass hut before succumbing to the flames. He was cremated with full state honors in Bhagalpur, Bihar on July 22, 2023.