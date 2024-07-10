In brief Simplifying... In brief IAS probationers must adhere to a two-year training period, involving lectures, exams, and exercises, with performance evaluated out of 900 marks.

If they fail to meet the required standards or neglect their duties, they can be discharged.

Recently, IAS probationer Khedkar was transferred by the Maharashtra government due to allegations of power misuse and inappropriate conduct at her previous posting in Pune. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Training and regulations for IAS officer trainees

What rules did IAS probationer Pooja Khedkar allegedly flout

By Chanshimla Varah 05:34 pm Jul 10, 202405:34 pm

What's the story Questions about the rules for Indian Administrative Service officer trainees have surfaced after one such trainee from Pune was accused of allegedly misusing her power. Reports suggest that 2023 batch probationary IAS officer Pooja Khedkar used her private Audi car with a red-blue beacon light and VIP number plate. She also installed a "Maharashtra government" board on her vehicle. These actions are in violation of the rules, as trainees are not provided such amenities until they are appointed gazetted officers.

Evaluation

Probation period and performance evaluation

As an IAS officer trainee at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), you must adhere to specific rules and regulations. After completing the two-year probation period, trainees will graduate and be posted in their allocated cadre as Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDM). Rules set by the Indian Administrative Service (Probation) Rules, 1954, say that the probation period spans two years, extendable by another year if necessary. During this time, trainees must attend lectures, undergo exams, and complete exercises.

Examinations

Final examination and retake policy for probationers

If a trainee misses an exam due to uncontrollable circumstances, a special exam may be arranged approximately three months later. Those who fail to achieve the minimum required marks can retake the exam in failed subjects, but these scores will not affect their seniority. Seniority among probationers is determined by an order of merit prepared by the Central Government, considering aggregate marks from competitive exams, records at LBSNAA, and final exams.

Seniority

Disciplinary conduct and discharge

In case of equal marks between two probationers, their date of birth is considered. A probationer can be discharged from service if he or she fails the re-exam, if the government believes the probationer is ineligible to be recruited to the service, or if he or she willfully neglects his or her probationary obligations and studies. They can also be discsharged if they lack the qualities of mind and character required for the service.

Allegations

Maharashtra government transfers Khedkar

The Maharashtra government transferred Khedkar from Pune to Washim on Tuesday following allegations of power misuse. According to reports, she allegedly began harassing officers at the Pune collector's office three months into her posting there. Among other charges, Khedkar has been accused of occupying the ante-chamber of Additional Collector Ajay More during his absence and installing a board bearing her name. She also removed all materials, including chairs, sofas, and tables, from the chamber without seeking prior consent.