What's the story Passengers on a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Darbhanga on Wednesday reported being made to sit inside the aircraft without air conditioning for over an hour during a severe heatwave in the national capital. The incident allegedly resulted in several passengers feeling unwell due to the extreme heat. Rohan Kumar, a passenger, said that the temperature inside reached 40 degrees Celsius and the AC was only activated after takeoff.

Official response

SpiceJet refutes allegations of AC malfunction

In response to the allegations, a SpiceJet Spokesperson said, "SpiceJet flight SG 476...scheduled to depart at 11am, departed on time without any delays. The air conditioning was working normally throughout the flight...which was verified...upon arrival in Darbhanga." "During boarding...the air conditioning initially experienced slight inefficiency due to extreme weather conditions and both doors of the aircraft being open, as boarding was not via the aerobridge." "The doors were promptly closed after boarding completion...the cooling functioned normally thereafter," the airline said.

Twitter Post

Watch: SpiceJet passengers wait inside aircraft without AC

Weather update

Delhi heatwave intensifies, IMD reports warmest night in 12 years

The incident occurred during an ongoing heatwave in Delhi, which has seen hospitals reporting an increase in patients suffering from heat stroke and exhaustion. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Delhi experienced its warmest night in 12 years on June 19, with temperatures reaching 35.2 degrees Celsius. The IMD also predicted light rain due to southwesterly winds over the next few days, potentially alleviating the heatwave conditions.

Statement

Discomfort due to humidity: IMD scientist

"There is a possibility of rain in Delhi, called pre-monsoon showers due to southwesterly winds in the next three or four days. Heat waves can be reduced. The discomfort which you are feeling indicates that moisture is increasing in your area," IMD scientist Soma Sen said. "Heat wave conditions likely to continue over many parts of North India (except Uttar Pradesh) during next 24 hours and gradually abate thereafter," the IMD said on Wednesday.