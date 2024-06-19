In brief Simplifying... In brief Tensions have risen in Tripura's Gomati district after a severed cow's head was found, an act seen as an attempt to stir public unrest.

In response, local BJP leader Prabir Das has called for peace and swift action from law enforcement to identify and punish the culprits.

Tensions mount in Tripura's Gomati district over severed cow's head

By Chanshimla Varah 04:45 pm Jun 19, 202404:45 pm

What's the story Tensions have risen in Udaipur, a town in Tripura's Gomati district, following the discovery of a severed cow's head outside a local Hindu man's home on Tuesday. The disturbing find was made at 4:30am outside Shyamal Taran's residence in Sukantapalli, an area under Radhakishorepur police station jurisdiction. Local law enforcement swiftly responded to the incident and removed the cow's head from the scene.

Investigation status

Situation under control, no arrests made yet

A senior official confirmed on Wednesday that the situation was under control, describing the incident as an apparent attempt to create public disturbance. However, no arrests have been made so far. "When I went out for morning walk, I found a cow's body part in front of my house...We have been living here peacefully with Muslims and Hindus for a long time now, and such incidents have never occurred before. This has happened suddenly," Taran told India Today NE.

Community response

BJP leader appeals for peace, demands swift action

In the wake of the incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Radhakishorepur Mandal president Prabir Das visited the location and appealed to locals to maintain peace and harmony. Das also urged law enforcement to act swiftly, demanding that they identify and punish those responsible for orchestrating this act. In April of this year, a man was arrested for placing the head of a cow in the courtyard of a Hindu residence in the North Tripura district.