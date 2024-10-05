Bengal: Tension after minor's body found in canal; rape-murder suspected
Angry residents from a village in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, vandalized and set a police camp on fire after the body of a Class 4 student was found in a canal. Locals alleged that she was raped and murdered while returning home from tuition classes in Kripakhali. Her body was found around 3.30am on Saturday with numerous injuries. A large police team has been deployed to prevent further escalation of tensions.
Police arrest suspect following minor's disappearance
The girl's father stated that she had informed him that she would return home after class, but when she did not return, the family approached the nearest police station. Senior police officials confirmed that the girl's parents reported her missing on Friday evening. Baruipur Superintendent Of Police (SP) Palash Dhali stated, "We were informed about the girl going missing at 9:00pm. We started an investigation and identified an accused."
19-year-old arrested for kidnapping and murder
A 19-year-old man, Mostakin Sardar, has been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping and murder of the minor girl. The police are awaiting a post-mortem report to confirm whether rape was involved in this tragic incident. The incident has sparked widespread public outrage, with locals accusing the police of failing to take timely action. Videos have surfaced online showing villagers, predominantly women, leading street protests demanding action against the accused.
BJP state chief criticizes TMC government
The incident has also drawn political attention, with state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sukanta Majumdar criticizing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government over the law and order situation. "How many more Bengali girls will suffer this fate in your misrule?" he wrote on X. The Mamata Banerjee government is already under scrutiny for its alleged mishandling of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August.