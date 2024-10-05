Summarize Simplifying... In short A minor girl's body was found in a canal in Bengal, sparking suspicions of rape and murder.

A 19-year-old man, Mostakin Sardar, has been arrested in connection with the case, leading to public outrage and protests.

The incident has also drawn political criticism, with the state BJP chief questioning the TMC government's handling of law and order. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The girl's body was found in a canal

Bengal: Tension after minor's body found in canal; rape-murder suspected

By Chanshimla Varah 01:05 pm Oct 05, 202401:05 pm

What's the story Angry residents from a village in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, vandalized and set a police camp on fire after the body of a Class 4 student was found in a canal. Locals alleged that she was raped and murdered while returning home from tuition classes in Kripakhali. Her body was found around 3.30am on Saturday with numerous injuries. A large police team has been deployed to prevent further escalation of tensions.

Investigation progress

Police arrest suspect following minor's disappearance

The girl's father stated that she had informed him that she would return home after class, but when she did not return, the family approached the nearest police station. Senior police officials confirmed that the girl's parents reported her missing on Friday evening. Baruipur Superintendent Of Police (SP) Palash Dhali stated, "We were informed about the girl going missing at 9:00pm. We started an investigation and identified an accused."

Suspect apprehended

19-year-old arrested for kidnapping and murder

A 19-year-old man, Mostakin Sardar, has been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping and murder of the minor girl. The police are awaiting a post-mortem report to confirm whether rape was involved in this tragic incident. The incident has sparked widespread public outrage, with locals accusing the police of failing to take timely action. Videos have surfaced online showing villagers, predominantly women, leading street protests demanding action against the accused.

Political fallout

BJP state chief criticizes TMC government

The incident has also drawn political attention, with state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sukanta Majumdar criticizing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government over the law and order situation. "How many more Bengali girls will suffer this fate in your misrule?" he wrote on X. The Mamata Banerjee government is already under scrutiny for its alleged mishandling of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August.

Twitter Post

Majumdar lashes out at Banerjee government