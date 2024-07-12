In short Simplifying... In short MP Kangana Ranaut has sparked controversy by asking constituents to bring their Aadhaar cards to meet her, focusing on national issues over local concerns.

This move was criticized by Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh, who believes representatives should be accessible to all.

Kangana Ranaut requests Aadhaar cards for meetings

MP Kangana's 'bring Aadhaar to meet me' announcement sparks row

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:34 am Jul 12, 2024

What's the story Bollywood actor and newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Kangana Ranaut has sparked controversy by requesting constituents in her Lok Sabha constituency, Mandi to present their Aadhaar Cards for meetings. She also asked that the purpose of their visit be documented to prevent any inconvenience. "Himachal Pradesh attracts a lot of tourists, so it is necessary to have an Aadhaar card from the Mandi area," Ranaut has said.

Statement

Write work related to constituency in letter: Ranaut

Speaking to reporters, Ranaut said, "Your work related to the constituency should also be written in the letter so that you don't have to face inconvenience...Tourists come so much that common people face a lot of inconveniences." She also mentioned that residents from the northern regions of Himachal Pradesh can visit her residence in Manali, and those in Mandi can meet her at her city office. "It is better when you meet in person regarding your work," she added.

Public interaction

Focus on national-level issues: Ranaut

During a public interaction on Thursday, Ranaut reportedly also said that her role as an MP focuses on national-level issues rather than local panchayat or assembly concerns. She encouraged people to bring forward only those issues that are within her jurisdiction as a Member of Parliament, aiming to concentrate her efforts on broader and more significant matters.

Opposition response

Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh criticizes Ranaut's announcement

Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh, who was defeated by Ranaut from Mandi, criticized his opponent, stating that people who wish to meet him are welcome without needing to present their Aadhaar cards. "We are people's representatives...it is our responsibility to meet people from every section of the state. Whether it is a small task, a big task, a policy matter, or a personal work, it does not require any identity," he added.

Last month

Ranaut slapped by CISF personnel

Ranaut was in the news last month when a Central Industrial Security Force personnel allegedly slapped her at Chandigarh Airport. Ranaut claimed that after clearing security, CISF woman official Kulwinder Kaur stationed at the frisking area argued with her and struck her. Kaur, citing an earlier comment by Ranaut about the farmers' protest. "She gave a statement...farmers are sitting there for ₹ 100...My mother was sitting there and protesting." Kaur has been suspended and faces a police case.