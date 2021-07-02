SIM card vendor arrested for forging Aadhaar card details

Police said Khan sold these SIMs to a person who used to sell them to the alleged group of cheaters

A 27-year-old SIM card dealer was arrested from south Delhi in connection with a forgery and cheating case, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Naushad Khan, resident of Tughlakabad Extension, it said. According to police, Rohan, a resident of Dakshinpuri, lodged a complaint that someone had got a SIM card issued in his name fraudulently by using his Aadhaar card.

Details

Half of Aadhaar card details belonged to someone else

Rohan also alleged in the complaint that he was not using the SIM, police said. During the investigation, it was revealed that only half of the Aadhaar card details attached with the SIM card application form belonged to Rohan whereas the other half belonged to someone else, it said. Police has nabbed vendor Khan.

Information

Khan had deliberately changed parts of Rohan's Aadhaar card: Police

Khan said that he had issued the SIM card to Rohan, while also registering another SIM issued in the complainant's name without his knowledge, a senior police officer said. The SIM vendor had deliberately changed parts of Rohan's Aadhaar card information, police said.

Other details

Khan confirmed he issued several such SIM cards

Further, Khan confirmed that he was issuing the SIM card in the name of another agent, Amit, who had closed his agency and surrendered it to the company, but official records showed that it did not cease functioning. He also said that he had issued several such SIM cards in other persons' names without their knowledge, the officer said.

Information

Further investigation is underway: Police

Khan sold these SIMs to one person from Sangam Vihar who used to sell them to the alleged group of cheaters, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.