Summarize Simplifying... In short The BJP has suggested that India's Leader of Opposition (LoP) post could become rotational.

However, former Lok Sabha Secretary General PDT Achary clarified that only an MP from the largest opposition party can hold the post, which is currently occupied by Rahul Gandhi.

The selection of the LoP is solely the responsibility of the largest opposition party, with neither the government nor the Speaker involved in the process. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj made the statement

'Rahul not...': BJP says INDIA will make LoP post rotational

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:27 pm Oct 11, 202405:27 pm

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday suggested that the opposition INDIA bloc may be considering making the Leader of Opposition (LoP) position in the Lok Sabha rotational. The party added that if they believe Rahul Gandhi cannot fully commit to his responsibilities, they should implement such a decision. BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj remarked, "There are many leaders in the opposition parties who are capable of handling the work of the Leader of Opposition."

Leadership capabilities

'Internal matter...': Swaraj

Swaraj, however, added that it is the bloc's "internal matter." Although the opposition has yet not made any such statement, experts noted that only an MP from the largest opposition party, holding at least 10% of the seats, can be appointed as the LoP. Gandhi currently serves as the LoP in the Lok Sabha, as the Congress is the single largest opposition party in the House.

LoP position

Can LoP post be made rotational?

When asked if the Leader of Opposition (LoP) position can be made rotational, former Lok Sabha Secretary General PDT Achary clarified that only an MP from the largest opposition party in the House can hold the post. "The person chosen as the LoP is selected solely by the single largest opposition party," he explained. "Neither the government nor the Speaker has any role in this," Achary added.