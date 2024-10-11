Haryana government likely to be sworn in on October 15
The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) third consecutive government in Haryana will be sworn in on October 15, Panchkula's Deputy Commissioner Dr. Yash Garg said. The ceremony will be held at either Tau Devi Lal Stadium or Parade Ground Sector-5 in Panchkula. A committee headed by Garg has been formed to make arrangements for the event, which is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders.
Nayab Singh Saini likely to retain chief minister position
Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister in March, is likely to continue in the role after the BJP's win in the October 5 assembly election. During the election campaign, the party had said Saini would be their choice for chief minister if they won. The new state cabinet is yet to be announced by party leadership; Haryana can have 14 ministers including the CM.
BJP secures majority in Haryana assembly election
The BJP won a majority in the Haryana assembly election with 48 seats in the 90-member assembly, up from 40 seats in 2019. The Congress won 37 seats, up from 31 in the last election. However, they have contested the results over alleged "irregularities" during vote counting. The Indian National Lok Dal and three independent candidates also won; these independents have pledged their support to the BJP.