Nayab Singh Saini, who took over as Haryana's Chief Minister in March, is set to continue his tenure following BJP's victory in the recent assembly elections.

The party secured a majority with 48 out of 90 seats, while Congress bagged 37 seats.

The new state cabinet is yet to be announced, and the swearing-in is likely to occur on October 15.

The ceremony will be held in Panchkula

Haryana government likely to be sworn in on October 15

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:39 pm Oct 11, 202404:39 pm

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) third consecutive government in Haryana will be sworn in on October 15, Panchkula's Deputy Commissioner Dr. Yash Garg said. The ceremony will be held at either Tau Devi Lal Stadium or Parade Ground Sector-5 in Panchkula. A committee headed by Garg has been formed to make arrangements for the event, which is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders.

Leadership continuity

Nayab Singh Saini likely to retain chief minister position

Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister in March, is likely to continue in the role after the BJP's win in the October 5 assembly election. During the election campaign, the party had said Saini would be their choice for chief minister if they won. The new state cabinet is yet to be announced by party leadership; Haryana can have 14 ministers including the CM.

Election results

BJP secures majority in Haryana assembly election

The BJP won a majority in the Haryana assembly election with 48 seats in the 90-member assembly, up from 40 seats in 2019. The Congress won 37 seats, up from 31 in the last election. However, they have contested the results over alleged "irregularities" during vote counting. The Indian National Lok Dal and three independent candidates also won; these independents have pledged their support to the BJP.