YouTuber Dhruv Rathee booked over content on parody account
Maharashtra's nodal cyber police have filed a case against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee over content posted by a parody account. The post falsely claimed that Anjali Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's daughter, cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams without appearing for them. Rathee has been charged under defamation laws, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, and statement leading to mischief, along with the IT Act.
Controversial post sparks legal action
The contentious post, which has now been deleted read, "India is the only country where you can clear UPSC without sitting in the examination. But for that, you have to be born as a daughter of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla." "Om Birla's daughter Anjali Birla cleared UPSC without giving any examination, she is a model by profession. Modi govt is making a mockery of our education system."
Post made by parody account, not Rathee
The strange thing, however, is that the account that made the allegations against Anjali does not belong to the YouTuber. The account clearly states this too in its bio. "This is the fan and parody account and not affiliated with the original account of @dhruv_rathee. Not impersonating anyone. This account is Parody." When it was pointed out that it was a parody account and not belonging to Rathee, an official said, "We are investigating the matter."
I have nothing to do with this, says real Rathee
Anjali Birla's UPSC success
According to reports, Anjali, 23, passed the tough UPSC exam in her first attempt. Her name was also listed on the merit roll for Civil Services (Main) Exam 2019. A graduate of Delhi's Ramjas College, she was selected for the Indian Railway Account Service. The FIR against Rathee was filed based on a complaint lodged by Anjali's cousin, Naman Maheshwari.