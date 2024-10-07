'Don't become Congress's vote bank...': Rijiju's 'warning' to Muslims
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has accused the Congress of creating divisions among Hindus while appeasing Muslims. In an interview with news agency IANS, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister claimed that Congress treats Muslims as a vote bank. Rijiju said, "During elections, the Congress says its 15% vote share (in reference to the Muslim support) is reserved. This reflects the mindset of the party." He added that the Congress's approach is "a huge loss for the Muslims."
Rijiju criticizes Congress's alleged divide and rule strategy
Rijiju further claimed that a significant part of the Congress's strategy is to maintain Muslims as its vote bank while dividing Hindus. He also criticized Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for his lack of understanding about issues faced by people belonging to SC, ST, and OBCs. "Rahul Gandhi does not even know the ABCD about the problems and issues faced by...SC, ST, and OBCs," he said in the interview.
Rijiju accuses Congress of impoverishing Muslims
Recently, Rijiju accused the Congress of impoverishing Muslims over the past six decades. "I want to ask our Muslims, who made you poor in the last 60 years? The Congress did it," he said. He contrasted this with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies, which he claimed treat all Indians equally and provide benefits such as bank accounts, housing, water, electricity, and loans.
Gandhi accuses BJP government of inaction against minority attacks
Last month, Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of being a "mute spectator" to "continuous attacks" on minorities, particularly Muslims. He demanded strict action against those responsible for such incidents. His comments followed two incidents of mob violence in BJP-ruled Haryana and Maharashtra, where a Muslim migrant was allegedly killed by cow vigilantes and an elderly man was assaulted on suspicion of carrying beef.