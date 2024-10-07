Summarize Simplifying... In short Rijiju, a prominent Indian politician, has warned Muslims against becoming a vote bank for the Congress party, accusing it of impoverishing them over the past six decades.

He contrasted this with Prime Minister Modi's policies, which he claims treat all Indians equally.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition, has criticized the current government for its alleged inaction against attacks on minorities. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rijiju accuses Congress of exploiting religious divisions

'Don't become Congress's vote bank...': Rijiju's 'warning' to Muslims

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:22 am Oct 07, 202410:22 am

What's the story Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has accused the Congress of creating divisions among Hindus while appeasing Muslims. In an interview with news agency IANS, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister claimed that Congress treats Muslims as a vote bank. Rijiju said, "During elections, the Congress says its 15% vote share (in reference to the Muslim support) is reserved. This reflects the mindset of the party." He added that the Congress's approach is "a huge loss for the Muslims."

Political strategy

Rijiju criticizes Congress's alleged divide and rule strategy

Rijiju further claimed that a significant part of the Congress's strategy is to maintain Muslims as its vote bank while dividing Hindus. He also criticized Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for his lack of understanding about issues faced by people belonging to SC, ST, and OBCs. "Rahul Gandhi does not even know the ABCD about the problems and issues faced by...SC, ST, and OBCs," he said in the interview.

Economic allegations

Rijiju accuses Congress of impoverishing Muslims

Recently, Rijiju accused the Congress of impoverishing Muslims over the past six decades. "I want to ask our Muslims, who made you poor in the last 60 years? The Congress did it," he said. He contrasted this with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies, which he claimed treat all Indians equally and provide benefits such as bank accounts, housing, water, electricity, and loans.

Counter accusations

Gandhi accuses BJP government of inaction against minority attacks

Last month, Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of being a "mute spectator" to "continuous attacks" on minorities, particularly Muslims. He demanded strict action against those responsible for such incidents. His comments followed two incidents of mob violence in BJP-ruled Haryana and Maharashtra, where a Muslim migrant was allegedly killed by cow vigilantes and an elderly man was assaulted on suspicion of carrying beef.