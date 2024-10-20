Massive explosion near CRPF school in Delhi's Rohini
An explosion took place near the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in Rohini, Delhi on Sunday morning. The blast occurred at 7:47am near the school's wall in Prashant Vihar. Although no casualties have been reported so far, the school's wall was damaged due to the impact of the explosion. The glasses of a nearby shop and a car parked near the shop were also damaged, ANI reported.
Police and forensic teams investigate blast site
Senior police officer Amit Goel confirmed experts have been called in to investigate the cause of the blast. Initial investigations have not revealed anything suspicious, however, an underground sewage line is being examined as part of the probe. The Delhi Police special cell and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team are currently on-site conducting investigations into this incident.
Video from Rohini
Cylinder blast suspected, area cordoned off for investigation
Sources told India Today that a cylinder blast could be behind the loud sound as there are several shops near the school; however, this remains unconfirmed. "I was at home. I heard a loud sound, saw a cloud of smoke and recorded the video. I do not know anything more. A police team and an ambulance have reached the spot," an eyewitness said.