The blast occurred at 7:47am

Massive explosion near CRPF school in Delhi's Rohini

By Chanshimla Varah 10:07 am Oct 20, 202410:07 am

What's the story An explosion took place near the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in Rohini, Delhi on Sunday morning. The blast occurred at 7:47am near the school's wall in Prashant Vihar. Although no casualties have been reported so far, the school's wall was damaged due to the impact of the explosion. The glasses of a nearby shop and a car parked near the shop were also damaged, ANI reported.

Ongoing probe

Police and forensic teams investigate blast site

Senior police officer Amit Goel confirmed experts have been called in to investigate the cause of the blast. Initial investigations have not revealed anything suspicious, however, an underground sewage line is being examined as part of the probe. The Delhi Police special cell and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team are currently on-site conducting investigations into this incident.

Video from Rohini

Blast speculation

Cylinder blast suspected, area cordoned off for investigation

Sources told India Today that a cylinder blast could be behind the loud sound as there are several shops near the school; however, this remains unconfirmed. "I was at home. I heard a loud sound, saw a cloud of smoke and recorded the video. I do not know anything more. A police team and an ambulance have reached the spot," an eyewitness said.