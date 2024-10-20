The woman was adamant on giving the money

Odisha tribal woman sends PM Modi ₹100; his response?

What's the story A tribal woman from Sundargarh district in Odisha thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi by giving ₹100 to him. Sharing pictures of the encounter with the woman, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda said that he initially refused, saying it wasn't necessary but the woman didn't budge until he accepted the money on PM Modi's behalf. The incident happened during a BJP membership drive.

PM's response

PM Modi expresses gratitude for tribal woman's gesture

Responding to Panda's post, PM Modi said he was very touched by this affection and blessings from 'Nari Shakti' inspire him to work toward building a 'Viksit Bharat.' The incident comes on the heels of the BJP's massive win in the recent elections in Odisha. The party ended Naveen Patnaik's 24-year rule of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) by winning 78 seats in the 147-seat assembly.

