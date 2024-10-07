Summarize Simplifying... In short In a bid to strengthen economic and maritime ties, India and Maldives have introduced the RuPay card to facilitate seamless transactions and boost tourism.

Indian Prime Minister Modi and Maldivian President Muizzu, who are working towards mending strained political relations, witnessed the card's first transaction.

Additionally, Muizzu expressed intentions to finalize a free trade agreement with India, acknowledging the financial aid that has brought economic stability to Maldives. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The launch is a major milestone for both countries

You can now use RuPay cards for payments in Maldives

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:19 pm Oct 07, 202404:19 pm

What's the story In a bid to strengthen financial cooperation, India has launched the RuPay card in the Maldives. The development comes as a major milestone in the growing economic ties between both countries. The launch comes after detailed discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, during the latter's first official visit to India since taking office in November last year.

Diplomatic visit

Maldivian President's visit to India aims to strengthen ties

Muizzu's four-day state visit is mainly aimed at repairing and strengthening ties that have been strained in recent years over political differences. This includes his earlier anti-India stance. Both leaders are now directing their efforts toward expanding cooperation in key areas like economic and maritime security. The introduction of the RuPay card is a direct outcome of these talks, aimed at facilitating seamless transactions between both countries and boosting tourism and trade ties.

Card launch

Card launch witnessed by Modi and Muizzu

The first transaction with the newly launched RuPay card was witnessed by Modi and Muizzu together. Thanking the warm reception, Muizzu said, "PM Modi and I held extensive discussions, taking stock of our successful development journey together and charting a path for future collaboration." He added both leaders agreed on a comprehensive vision document outlining their roadmap for an enhanced economic and maritime security partnership.

Continued support

Modi reaffirms India's commitment to supporting Maldives

PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to supporting the Maldives, highlighting the deep historical ties that unite the two countries. "India is the closest neighbor and friend of Maldives, and the Maldives holds an important place in our 'Neighborhood First' policy and 'SAGAR' Vision," he said. He also highlighted India's unwavering support for the Maldives in times of crisis, including prompt assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic and other emergencies.

Trade talks

Muizzu expresses intent for free trade agreement

On the economic front, President Muizzu said he plans to finalize a free trade agreement with India. The move is aimed at boosting bilateral trade and economic engagement. He also acknowledged India's financial aid, including the rollover of Treasury Bills and a currency swap agreement. These measures have given much-needed economic stability to the island nation, The Economic Times reported.