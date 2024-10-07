Summarize Simplifying... In short Just six days into his term, Chilpancingo's mayor, Arcos, was assassinated, a tragedy confirmed by Guerrero's Governor Evelyn Salgado.

This follows the recent murder of the city government's secretary, Francisco Tapia.

Guerrero, a hotbed for drug cartel violence, has seen a surge in political assassinations, with the state's attorney general's office now investigating these crimes.

Alejandro Arcos was elected mayor on September 10

Mexico: Chilpancingo mayor killed 6 days after taking office

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:24 pm Oct 07, 202403:24 pm

What's the story Alejandro Arcos, the newly elected mayor of Chilpancingo, capital city of Mexico's Guerrero state, was assassinated on Sunday. His murder comes less than a week after he assumed office in a city infamous for its high crime rate. In 2023, a drug gang had staged a protest, seized a government armored vehicle, and held police officers hostage to secure the release of detained members.

Successive killings

Arcos's murder follows city government secretary's assassination

The news of Arcos's assassination was confirmed by Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado on social media. "The entire Guerrero society mourns his loss, it fills us with indignation," Salgado said. The incident comes just three days after Francisco Tapia, the new city government's secretary, was shot dead. Senator Alejandro Moreno paid tribute to both officials on social media, describing them as "young and honest officials who sought progress for their community."

Ongoing probe

Investigation underway

The Guerrero state attorney general's office is investigating Arcos's murder. Although they confirmed his death, no further details have been provided. Considering "the situation of ungovernability in Guerrero," Moreno has urged the federal attorney general's office to take charge of the investigation into these political assassinations. The Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), to which both Arcos and Tapia belonged, condemned this "cowardly crime" and demanded justice.

Rising violence

Guerrero: A hotbed of violence against politicians and journalists

Guerrero has become infamous in recent months as one of Mexico's deadliest regions for politicians and journalists. Its location along the Pacific coast makes it a prime target for drug cartel violence. Ahead of Mexico's elections on June 2, at least six political candidates were assassinated in this state alone. Chilpancingo has been a battleground for two rival drug gangs, the Ardillos and the Tlacos, leading to several brutal killings and scandals.