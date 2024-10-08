Summarize Simplifying... In short The BJP's victory in Haryana was largely due to the strategic replacement of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini, a leader from the backward classes, a year before the elections.

This move, coupled with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity, promises of corruption-free governance, and increased financial support for the backward classes, helped the party overcome voter fatigue and discontent.

The BJP also learned from its performance in the Lok Sabha elections, making necessary policy changes and commitments to clean governance. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

BJP is set to win a 3rd consecutive term

Factors that helped BJP defy anti-incumbency in Haryana

By Chanshimla Varah 02:19 pm Oct 08, 202402:19 pm

What's the story After briefly trailing in the morning, trends reversed to place the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on top in the Haryana elections. This will be the third consecutive win for the party. The victory comes despite strong anti-incumbency sentiments and other challenges. The party's success can be credited to several strategic moves and initiatives, including a change of leadership, backing from backward classes, Brand Modi's appeal, clean governance promises, and lessons learned from Lok Sabha election results, as per Hindustan Times.

Strategic shift

Leadership change and strategic alliances

The BJP's decision to replace Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as the chief minister a year before the election proved to be a game-changer. The move was made in the wake of issues like voter fatigue, disillusioned youth, and disgruntled farmers. Saini is the first leader from other backward classes (OBC) to become Haryana's chief minister, a position he assumed just one year ahead of these elections.

Key factors

Backward class support and Modi's enduring appeal

The BJP also received a lot of support from backward classes. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced an increase in the creamy layer ceiling for OBCs to ₹8 lakh from ₹6 lakh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity also contributed to the party's success. His promises to voters and focus on corruption-free governance by the BJP-led government in Haryana were well-received.

Governance and lessons

Clean governance promises and Lok Sabha lessons

The Saini-led government's commitment to clean governance and course correction also helped the BJP. Contentious decisions of former CM Khattar were reversed or tweaked, indicating a change in government policy. Further, the party took note of its performance in the Lok Sabha elections, where it won five out of 10 seats but saw a reduced lead in assembly segments as compared to 2019.