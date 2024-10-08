Phogat joined the Congress in September

Haryana election results: Vinesh Phogat wins from Julana seat

Oct 08, 2024

What's the story Renowned wrestler and recent Congress recruit Vinesh Phogat has won the Julana seat in Haryana's Jind district. She defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Yogesh Kumar by a margin of 6,015 votes in her electoral debut. Phogat joined the Congress after her return from the 2024 Paris Olympics in September along with fellow wrestler and Olympian Bajrang Punia.

In this election, Phogat was also up against Amarjeet Dhanda of the Jannayak Janta Party, who is currently the Julana MLA. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) held the Julana seat from 2009 until 2019. Congress last won from this seat in 2005. Julana had a total population of 15,561, with males accounting for 53% and females for 47%, according to the 2001 census

Want to help people: Phogat

At the time of her joining the Congress, she said, "I want to help people, especially women, with the same amount of dedication and hard work as I put into my wrestling career." Phogat had also played a key role in the wrestlers' protests against former federation chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexually harassing female wrestlers.