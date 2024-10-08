Bajrang Punia's first reaction as Vinesh Phogat leads from Julana
Renowned wrestler and recent Congress recruit Bajrang Punia congratulated Vinesh Phogat as trends showed her taking the lead in the Julana assembly seat in Haryana's Jind district. "Many congratulations to the country's daughter Vinesh Phogat for her victory. This fight was not just for one Julana seat...it was against the strongest oppressive forces in the country. And Vinesh emerged victorious," Punia posted on X.
Phogat's victory margin and opponent details revealed
According to the ECI website, Phogat was ahead with 63,305 votes against her closest rival, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Yogesh Kumar. Kumar, who managed to briefly get ahead of Phogat, is now trailing by 5,909 votes. Phogat announced that she was joining the Congress after her return from the 2024 Paris Olympics in September.
Candidates for the Julana seat
Phogat is also up against Amarjeet Dhanda of the Jannayak Janta Party, who is currently the Julana MLA. The Aam Admi Party (AAP) has also fielded Kavita Dalal, a former WWE player, for the position. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) held the Julana seat from 2009 until 2019. Congress last won from this seat in 2005. Julana had a total population of 15,561, with males accounting for 53% and females for 47%, according to the 2001 census.