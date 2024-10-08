Summarize Simplifying... In short Vinesh Phogat, a Congress candidate and former Olympian, is leading the race for the Julana seat with 63,305 votes, outpacing her closest rival, BJP's Yogesh Kumar, by 5,909 votes.

The competition also includes Amarjeet Dhanda of the Jannayak Janta Party, the current Julana MLA, and Kavita Dalal, a former WWE player representing the Aam Admi Party.

The seat, last won by Congress in 2005, was held by the Indian National Lok Dal from 2009 to 2019. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Phogat joined the Congress after her return from the 2024 Paris Olympics

Bajrang Punia's first reaction as Vinesh Phogat leads from Julana

By Chanshimla Varah 01:39 pm Oct 08, 202401:39 pm

What's the story Renowned wrestler and recent Congress recruit Bajrang Punia congratulated Vinesh Phogat as trends showed her taking the lead in the Julana assembly seat in Haryana's Jind district. "Many congratulations to the country's daughter Vinesh Phogat for her victory. This fight was not just for one Julana seat...it was against the strongest oppressive forces in the country. And Vinesh emerged victorious," Punia posted on X.

Election results

Phogat's victory margin and opponent details revealed

According to the ECI website, Phogat was ahead with 63,305 votes against her closest rival, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Yogesh Kumar. Kumar, who managed to briefly get ahead of Phogat, is now trailing by 5,909 votes. Phogat announced that she was joining the Congress after her return from the 2024 Paris Olympics in September.

Julana

Candidates for the Julana seat

Phogat is also up against Amarjeet Dhanda of the Jannayak Janta Party, who is currently the Julana MLA. The Aam Admi Party (AAP) has also fielded Kavita Dalal, a former WWE player, for the position. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) held the Julana seat from 2009 until 2019. Congress last won from this seat in 2005. Julana had a total population of 15,561, with males accounting for 53% and females for 47%, according to the 2001 census.