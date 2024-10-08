Summarize Simplifying... In short Maliwal, in an ongoing feud with AAP, criticized Kejriwal for his party's poor performance in the Haryana elections, urging him to focus on serving the people rather than engaging in theatrics.

The AAP, which contested solo after alliance talks with Congress failed, did not secure a lead in any seat, contradicting Kejriwal's prediction of being a crucial player in government formation.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to retain power for a third term, leading in 49 seats. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

AAP's Swati Maliwal slams Arvind Kejriwal over Haryana polls

'Betrayed INDIA bloc...': Maliwal slams Kejriwal over Haryana results

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:35 pm Oct 08, 202401:35 pm

What's the story Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal after the party's dismal performance in the Haryana Assembly elections. In a social media post, she accused Kejriwal of betraying the India Alliance and sabotaging the Indian National Congress (INC). "He came to Haryana only to take revenge from Congress. He falsely accused me of being a BJP agent, and today he himself is betraying the India Alliance and cutting votes of INC!" she wrote.

Public appeal

Maliwal urges Kejriwal to prioritize people over politics

Maliwal further questioned Kejriwal's decision to field a candidate against Vinesh Phogat and his inability to save deposits in his home state. She urged him to set aside his ego, clear his vision, stop the theatrics and start working for the people. "Why has the situation reached such a stage that you are not able to save your deposits in your home state? There is still time, give up your ego...stop doing drama and work for the people," she added.

Unresolved conflict

Maliwal's ongoing feud with AAP intensifies

The public criticism comes amid an ongoing feud between Maliwal and the AAP. The feud escalated in May when she accused Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her. Kumar was arrested following an FIR lodged by Maliwal but was later granted bail by the Supreme Court. The Haryana election results show that the AAP is not leading on any seat and has a vote share of just 1.64%.

Election outcome

AAP's solo run in Haryana elections yields poor results

The AAP went solo in the Haryana elections after pre-poll alliance talks with the Congress fell through. During his campaign, Kejriwal had predicted no government will be formed without AAP's support. However, the election results proved him wrong as the Bharatiya Janata Partyis leading on 49 seats and is likely to retain power for a third straight term. The Congress is leading on 35 seats.