Congress has raised concerns over poll trends

Congress complains to ECI over 'delay' in showing poll trends

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:58 pm Oct 08, 2024

What's the story The Congress has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) over what it sees as a "delay" in updating poll trends on the poll body's official website. The party raised its concerns on Tuesday, as the latest trends showed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in 49 seats and the Congress ahead in 35.

Congress leader questions BJP's role in poll trend updates

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his concerns over the matter. He wrote, "Like the Lok Sabha elections, in Haryana we are again witnessing slowing down of uploading up-to-date trends on the ECI website." Ramesh further questioned if this was a tactic by BJP to exert pressure on administration by disseminating outdated and misleading trends.

Congress leader expresses confidence despite delayed updates

Despite the delayed updates, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate stayed hopeful about the election results. In a video shared by news agency PTI, Shrinate said, "I am confident that Congress government will be formed." She also observed that figures on the ECI website hadn't been updated for quite some time.

