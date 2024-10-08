Summarize Simplifying... In short Jairam Ramesh, a Congress official, has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of manipulating election results by controlling the flow of information.

He alleges that the Election Commission's website is not being updated promptly, suggesting this as a tactic to pressure the administration.

Despite trends showing BJP in the lead, Ramesh remains hopeful that Congress will form the government.

The BJP is leading on 49 seats

'Unacceptable': Jairam Ramesh alleges delay in updating election result trends

By Chanshimla Varah 12:38 pm Oct 08, 202412:38 pm

What's the story Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has alleged that there is a delay in updating election trends on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website for the Haryana Assembly elections. He likened the situation to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, claiming outdated and misleading trends were being shared. "Like the Lok Sabha elections, in Haryana we are again witnessing slowing down of uploading up-to-date trends on the ECI website," Ramesh said.

Motive scrutiny

Congress questions BJP's motives behind alleged data manipulation

Further, Ramesh questioned if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to influence the administration by controlling information flow. "Is the BJP trying to build pressure on administration by sharing outdated and misleading trends?" he asked. "The results of 10-11 rounds are already out but only 4-5 rounds have been updated on EC website. This is a tactic to pressure the Administration," he said, adding that he has written to the Election Commission regarding the matter.

Election outcome

BJP set to form government in Haryana, Congress hopeful

On trends showing the BJP crossing the halfway mark, he said the game is not over. "There is no need to be disheartened...Mind games are being played. We will not deter, there is no need to be disheartened. We are going to get the mandate. Congress is going to form the government," the Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications told ANI. As per ECI data, the BJP is leading on 49 seats, while is Congress is leading in 35 seats.