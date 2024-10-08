Summarize Simplifying... In short In the recent Haryana elections, Congress candidates are leading in all three Nuh seats.

The district, which experienced significant communal violence last year during a religious pilgrimage, has seen a strong voter turnout.

Haryana election results: Congress leads in all 3 Nuh seats

By Chanshimla Varah 12:07 pm Oct 08, 202412:07 pm

What's the story The Congress Party is leading in all three assembly constituencies of Nuh district, Haryana, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). The vote counting process is still underway. Congress candidate Aftab Ahmed was leading the race with 81,274 votes. His nearest rival, Tahir Hussain of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has 41,641 votes, 39,633 votes behind. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Sanjay Singh, is at a distant third by a whopping 67,325 votes.

Other constituencies

Congress maintains lead in Ferozepur Jhirka and Punahana seats

In the Ferozepur Jhirka seat, INC's Mamman Khan is leading with 53,751 votes at 11:22am. The INLD candidate Mohammad Habib is trailing with 45,775 votes. Meanwhile, BJP's Naseem Ahmed is at third place with just 6,540 votes. In the Punahana seat, INC candidate Mohammad Ilyas is leading independent candidate Rahish Khan by a margin of 19,222 votes at 11:24am. BJP's Mohd Aizaz Khan is trailing in this constituency with only 3,855 votes.

Nuh violence

District saw communal violance last year

The district saw major communal violance last year that resulted in the deaths of seven people, including an imam. The violence began during the annual Brajmandal Yatra pilgrimage through the Muslim-majority area of Nuh. The Muslim community was enraged when it was reported that the procession will include Bajrang Dal activist and cow vigilante Monu Manesar, who is a suspect in the deaths of two Muslim men. However, Manesar did not participate in the procession.