Delhi car number plate 0001 auctioned for staggering ₹23.4 lakh

By Simran Jeet 04:56 pm Jul 09, 202404:56 pm

What's the story According to the Delhi transport department, the highly sought-after car license plate number 0001 was auctioned off for a record-breaking ₹23.4 lakh in March. This bid surpassed all other monthly auctions held this year until June, significantly exceeding the base price of ₹5 lakh for the number. The Times of India reported that this particular number was the most desired in e-auctions.

Bidding trends

Other high bids and auction reserve prices

The second highest bid was for number 0009, which sold for ₹11 lakh in June. Number 0007 also attracted high bids due to its association with James Bond and Indian cricketer MS Dhoni, fetching ₹10.8 lakh in a January auction. The transport department secured ₹5.1 lakh for number 0002 in another January auction. The minimum reserve price for these auctions is set at varying levels depending on the number sequence.

Auction process

E-Auctions and VIP number allocation process

E-auctions for registration numbers priced at ₹1 lakh and above are conducted every first week of the month, while those for other registration numbers occur weekly. An official clarified that a registration number, which falls outside the auction category but is requested out of sequence in the series, carries a base price of ₹25,000. The online e-auctioning of VIP numbers began in 2014 and is conducted by Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited on behalf of the transport department.

Number significance

The fascination behind distinctive car numbers

The demand for these unique numbers is driven by factors such as status value, numerology, superstitious beliefs, date of birth and numbers considered lucky. People with multiple cars often desire to maintain a specific pattern across all their vehicles. The number 0001 is particularly sought after as it symbolizes being numero uno. High-ranking officials including ministers, Supreme Court judges, the Chief Election Commissioner, Lok Sabha Speaker, MPs, MLAs and senior bureaucrats are also entitled to these numbers.

Costly acquisitions

High-stakes registrations: Luxury cars and prestigious numbers

K. S. Balagopal, a Kerala businessman, owns a Porsche 718 Boxster with the registration number KL 01 CK 0001, which he acquired for Rs 31 lakh, approximately one-third of the car's cost. He also acquired number 0001 for his Toyota Land Cruiser, spending nearly Rs 18 lakh. In Chandigarh, Jagjit Singh spent Rs 17 lakh in an auction to acquire a prestigious registration number for his Land Cruiser, making it one of the country's most expensive registration numbers.