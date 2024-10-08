Summarize Simplifying... In short The Congress party's performance in the Haryana elections was hindered by internal discord and a failed rural strategy, despite leading in vote-share.

Infighting to Jat focus: 5 factors behind Congress's Haryana shock

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:42 pm Oct 08, 202402:42 pm

What's the story Defying exit poll predictions, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to return to power in Haryana, marking its biggest win in the state. The party has won or is leading in 52 seats, while the Congress is ahead in 31 seats. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are leading in one seat each, while Independents are ahead in four constituencies.

Party infighting

Congress's internal discord contributes to electoral setback

However, the Congress's performance in the Haryana elections was marred by internal discord among its top leaders. The power struggle between veteran Bhupinder Singh Hooda and senior leader Kumari Selja was evident as both factions launched separate campaigns. Despite Hooda being given autonomy in candidate selection and alliance formation, these efforts proved ineffective in securing a significant victory for the party.

Vote division

Regional forces and independents sway vote shares

Despite leading in vote-share, the Congress party failed to convert this into seats. Many constituencies witnessed a low margin of victory, indicating regional parties and independents played a major role in the election results, potentially cutting into its vote share. These smaller parties like the INLD and the BSP also did not do well overall.

Election dynamics

Anti-Jat consolidation and BJP's strategic campaigning

The Congress's plan to bank on Jat votes was met with a counter consolidation of non-Jat votes in the BJP's favor. Union Minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan's efficient management of the campaign also contributed to the party's success, reports said. "The Congress will need to introspect why it could not convert public support into votes," said Congress Spokesperson Ajoy Kumar, admitting the party's failures in this election.

Urban supremacy

BJP's urban dominance challenges Congress's rural strategy

Over the last decade, the BJP has consolidated its support in Haryana's urban pockets like Gurgaon and Faridabad. This urban dominance proved to be a major hurdle for the Congress's plan of sweeping rural areas. The results show that the Congress's rural focus didn't pay off, adding to their overall electoral rout in Haryana.