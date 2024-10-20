Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi's air quality continues to deteriorate, with Anand Vihar being the worst affected area, recording a severe AQI of 424.

Low wind speeds and local emissions, particularly from vehicles, are contributing to the pollution.

Low wind speeds and local emissions, particularly from vehicles, are contributing to the pollution.

In response, the government is enforcing anti-pollution measures, including dust control by 99 teams and the deployment of over 325 smog guns.

Delhi's air quality remains 'poor' on Sunday

By Chanshimla Varah 01:29 pm Oct 20, 202401:29 pm

What's the story Delhi continued to battle poor air quality on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting 265. This is a slight improvement from Saturday's AQI of 278 and Friday's figure of 292, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, the Centre's Air Quality Early Warning System predicts that Delhi's air quality will remain in the "very poor" category till Tuesday.

Pollution hotspots

Anand Vihar records highest pollution level in Delhi

Anand Vihar continues to be the most polluted area in Delhi, recording an alarming AQI of 424 on Sunday morning. The figure falls in the "severe" category of air quality. Other highly polluted areas include Jahangirpuri (352 AQI) and Wazirpur (345 AQI). Particulate matter (PM)10 and PM2.5 were the major pollutants across these hotspots.

Pollution factors

Low wind speeds and local emissions exacerbate pollution

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in Pune has also flagged low wind speeds below 10km/h as a reason for pollutant dispersion. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects the wind direction to shift to north and northwest by Thursday, with calm winds later in the week. Local factors such as vehicular emissions also play a major role in pollution, contributing 10.5% of the total.

Buses

Teams formed for dust control measures

In the morning, Chief Minister Atishi and Environment Minister Gopal Rai inspected Anand Vihar and stressed that anti-pollution measures are being strictly enforced to tackle this issue. "Teams have been formed for dust control measures," they added. "We have formed 99 teams who are carrying out dust control measures across Delhi. We have started the process of deploying more than 325 smog guns. PWD and MCD have deployed all their resources to combat pollution in Delhi," Atishi said.