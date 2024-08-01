In short Simplifying... In short Delhi is experiencing heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert, predicting light to moderate rain throughout the day.

The Delhi Police have drained water from key areas and issued traffic advisories, urging commuters to stay updated.

Weather stations recorded rainfall exceeding 64.4mm in 24 hours, with some areas receiving up to 147.5mm.

Delhi Police issues advisory on waterlogging

Heavy rain batters Delhi-NCR: 7 dead, schools shut

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:20 am Aug 01, 202409:20 am

What's the story Heavy rain battered Delhi-NCR on Wednesday evening, leading to widespread waterlogging and severe traffic disruptions. Seven people lost their lives due to the torrential downpour—two in Delhi, three in Gurugram, and two in Greater Noida. In Delhi, a woman and her child drowned after falling into a waterlogged drain. In Gurugram, three people were electrocuted after touching a high-tension wire during the downpour. In Greater Noida, two people lost their lives when a wall collapsed in the Dadri.

Announcement

Schools shut today

Late on Wednesday night, Delhi Minister Atishi announced that all schools will be shut on Thursday. Notably, weather stations across the city reported over 100mm of rainfall by Thursday morning. The Delhi Police issued a public advisory on Thursday cautioning commuters to steer clear of Rohtak Road due to severe waterlogging and potholes. Additionally, at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, display boards showed all flights on time, but passengers were reportedly verbally informed of delays after entering the gates.

Weather forecast

IMD forecasts more rain, issues yellow alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted scattered drizzle to light rain in parts of Delhi on Thursday morning. A yellow alert has been issued for the remainder of the day, with light to moderate rainfall expected in certain areas. The IMD advised residents to stay indoors, secure their homes, and avoid unnecessary travel.

Twitter Post

Waterlogging persists in Delhi after overnight showers

Traffic update

Water drained from key areas, traffic advisory issued

The Delhi Police reported that water was drained from areas such as Chaudhary Fateh Singh Marg near Majnu Ka Tilla and Okhla underpass, which had affected traffic late on Wednesday evening. Motorists were advised to avoid stretches including Anuvrat Marg, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, the carriageway from Moolchand toward Chirag Dilli, and Outer Ring Road. The police continue to monitor the situation and urge commuters to stay updated on the latest traffic advisories.

Rainfall data

Heavy rainfall recorded across Delhi

According to the IMD, weather stations including Safdarjung, representative of Delhi's weather, recorded heavy rainfall exceeding 64.4mm in a 24-hour period from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning. Specific stations reported the following rainfall: Safdarjung 107.6mm, Palam 68.3mm, Delhi University 104.5mm, Najafgarh 112.5mm, and Mayur Vihar 147.5mm. Meanwhile, moderate rainfall was recorded at Narela (39.5mm) and Pitampura (45.5mm) during this period.