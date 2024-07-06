In brief Simplifying... In brief Bibhav Kumar's custody has been extended until July 16 following his arrest on May 18, with his bail pleas repeatedly denied due to serious allegations.

Kumar has challenged his arrest in the Delhi High Court, claiming it violates Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure and seeking compensation for what he calls an "illegal" arrest.

The court has asked the Delhi Police to respond within a week, with a hearing scheduled for July 8.

Delhi court extends judicial custody of Kejriwal's aide

Swati Maliwal case: Bibhav Kumar's custody extended till July 16

By Chanshimla Varah 03:50 pm Jul 06, 202403:50 pm

What's the story The Tis Hazari court in Delhi has extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar, until July 16 in connection with the alleged assault case involving Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Swati Maliwal. Kumar was arrested on May 18, after Maliwal alleged that he assaulted her at Kejriwal's residence on May 13. In her complaint, Maliwal alleged that Kumar "slapped" her multiple times, "brutally dragged" her, and kicked her in the "chest, stomach, and pelvis area."

Assault incident

Details of the alleged assault case involving Kumar

Since his arrest on May 18, his bail plea has been rejected multiple times, the first being on May 27 by a city court. The court dismissed his bail plea, saying there appeared to be no "pre-meditation" on Maliwal's part in filing the FIR and that her allegations could not be "swiped away." On June 7, the Tis Hazari court also refused to give him bail, citing "grave and serious" allegations and concerns that he could influence witnesses.

Plea maintainability

Delhi High Court maintains plea challenging Kumar's arrest

Earlier this week, the Delhi High Court deemed maintainable a plea moved by Kumar, challenging his arrest in relation to the alleged assault. A bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma directed the Delhi Police to file a response within a week and scheduled a hearing for July 8. "The merit of the case, will however, be decided only after a reply is filed in this case by the State," Justice Sharma said.

His plea

Declare arrest as illegal: Kumar's petition

In his petition, Kumar has asked the court to declare his arrest as illegal, alleging it to be in gross violation of Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). He claims that his arrest goes against the law's mandate. He is also seeking "appropriate compensation" for what he terms an "illegal" arrest and is demanding departmental action against officials involved in making the decision to arrest him.