Assault allegations against Delhi Chief Minister's aide

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:41 pm May 13, 202401:41 pm

What's the story The Delhi Police, on Monday, received two distress calls from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal had been assaulted there. The callers claimed that Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar prevented the former Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson from meeting with the CM—who is out on bail—at his residence. Notably, the police have not yet received a formal complaint in the matter.

According to the Hindustan Times, the first call to the emergency response number was made at around 9:40am, with the caller not disclosing her identity. However, in a second call at approximately 9:54am, the caller identified herself as Maliwal and accused Kumar of manhandling her. In response to the calls, three police vans were dispatched to Kejriwal's residence where nothing could be found, the report said.

Separately, Maliwal visited the Civil Lines Police Station following the alleged incident but left without lodging any complaint. The reason for her decision remains unclear. Amid the allegations, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor called for a clarification from the Chief Minister's Office. Kapoor alleged that a former women's panel chief is not safe at the chief minister's house while calling it a serious matter. He asked the chief minister to respond to the reports.

This incident comes just days after the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Kejriwal, till June 1. He has been asked to surrender to the prison authorities by June 2. The Delhi CM was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering probe linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. According to the bail guidelines, Kejriwal can neither visit the Delhi CM's office nor the Delhi Secretariat.

Coming to Kumar, he made headlines last month after he was dismissed from the position of CM's personal secretary by the Directorate of Vigilance. An order issued by Special Secretary (Vigilance) said Kumar's services were terminated as he was appointed in violation of Central Civil Service Rules related to temporary appointment. The DoV cited an FIR lodged against Kumar as the reason behind the termination. In February, Kumar was also summoned by the ED in connection with the excise case.