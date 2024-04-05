Next Article

Kejriwal, who was arrested by ED, is currently in judicial custody in Tihar jail

Sunita Kejriwal best person to keep AAP together: Delhi minister

By Chanshimla Varah 07:01 pm Apr 05, 202407:01 pm

What's the story Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal is the best person when it comes to maintaining the party's unity. Bharadwaj highlighted that her presence has had a positive impact on party members in the absence of her husband, who was arrested on March 21 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Leadership

Sunita Kejriwal's role amplified amidst husband's absence

To back up his assertion, he said that Sunita herself was an Indian Revenue Services officer who had been with Kejriwal through thick and thin. "If such a person stays in the party, then she acts as a glue in the party and we see it as a blessing... Since she is a family member, she is allowed to meet the chief minister in jail, she takes Delhi's issues to Arvind Kejriwal and his issues to us," Bharadwaj told ANI.

Influence

Sunita compared to Rabri Devi

Since Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), she has conducted four digital briefings, sharing messages from her husband from jail. She also took to the stage at the opposition's mega on March 31, where she shared a message from her husband. Her political emergence has drawn comparisons to Rabri Devi, who became Bihar's Chief Minister after her husband, Lalu Prasad Yadav, was jailed in 1997.

Campaigning

Sunita Kejriwal's potential involvement in future campaigns

When asked if Sunita would campaign for the party in the Lok Sabha elections, Bharadwaj stated, "We would love it if this happens... if Sunita ji does take part in campaigning, it is her personal decision." Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved judgment in Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest. Following his arrest on March 21, the trial judge placed him in ED custody for six days. On April 1, he was placed into judicial prison until April 15.