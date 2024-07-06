In brief Simplifying... In brief A prolific thief, Solanki, who led a lavish lifestyle with a ₹1 crore Mumbai flat and an Audi, has been arrested.

His criminal exploits spanned multiple states, and he maintained his opulence by blending in with crowds, staying in luxury hotels, and spending extravagantly on nightlife and drugs.

His arrest revealed his changed identity, adopted to marry a Muslim woman. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Seasoned thief's extravagant lifestyle revealed

'Rich' thief who owns ₹1 crore-worth Mumbai flat, Audi arrested

By Chanshimla Varah 03:29 pm Jul 06, 202403:29 pm

What's the story The Gujarat Police has arrested a "successful" thief whose net worth would even put white-collar workers' salaries to shame. He was initially arrested in connection with a theft of ₹1 lakh in Vapi, but during the investigation, it was revealed that the theft was just the tip of the iceberg. Rohit Kanubhai Solanki told police he has committed 19 robberies. He also admitted to six additional thefts in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh through bribery.

Crimes

Solanki's criminal history spans multiple states

Solanki's criminal activities extended across several states, with reported robberies in Valsad, Surat, Porbandar, Selwal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. In fact, he was so proficient at what he was doing that he could afford an extravagant lifestyle, which includes a lavish flat in Mumbai's Mumbra area worth over ₹1 crore and an Audi car. Police also discovered that Solanki had changed his name to Arhan to marry a Muslim woman.

Investigation

Unveiling Solanki's modus operandi

Solanki's strategy for the thefts primarily involved attempting to blend in with the crowd. He would stay in luxury hotels while committing thefts, traveling by flight, and booking hotel cabs during the day. He even conducted reconnaissance in societies during the day to plan his thefts. Solanki would also frequent dance bars and nightclubs in Mumbai and reportedly spend ₹1.50 lakh monthly on drugs.