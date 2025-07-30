Why Ford has recalled over 23,000 SUVs in the US

Ford has issued a major recall for over 23,000 units of its 2025 Lincoln Aviator SUV in the US. The decision comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) flagged a potential safety hazard with the rear window of certain vehicles. The defect could pose a risk to passengers by pinching them before retracting, increasing the risk of injury.

Company statement No accidents or injuries reported In light of the recall, Ford has said that it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the faulty rear windows in its 2025 Lincoln Aviator. The company will be updating the driver door module and passenger door module software free of charge for all affected customers. The recall number for this action is 25C33.

Recall process Notification letters will be sent out in September Ford plans to send out notification letters regarding this recall on September 15, 2025. The company has also provided a customer service number for owners of the affected model to get more information about the recall. They can reach Ford's customer service at 1-866-436-7332 for any queries or concerns related to their vehicle.