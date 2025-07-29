Why Ferrari has recalled its first SUV in the US

Ferrari North America has issued a voluntary safety recall for 541 units of its Purosangue SUV. The affected vehicles were manufactured between July 25, 2022, and February 18, 2025. The recall is due to a potential electrical short circuit near the fuse box that could lead to reduced braking performance.

Safety concern How the defect affects the vehicle The design of the fuse box's power supply and passenger-side footrest could cause a short circuit if they come into contact. This could activate the brake warning light, display a message advising the driver to take their vehicle to a dealer slowly, and reduce braking capability. If ignored by the driver, this issue could lead to an accident.

Response The problem was first reported in China The issue was first reported in China, prompting Ferrari to launch an investigation in July 2025. While no injuries or accidents have been linked to this defect, the automaker decided on July 21, to initiate a precautionary recall. This decision was made despite there being no warranty claims associated with the defect.