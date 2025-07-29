Lokesh Kanagaraj opens up about Vijay's future in LCU
What's the story
Acclaimed Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has been busy with his upcoming film Coolie for two years, recently spoke about his cinematic journey and the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) at an event at PSG College. He said in his speech, "LCU cannot exist without Vijay anna." However, he also hinted that Vijay's future in the LCU is uncertain as the actor may be moving toward politics.
Fan reaction
Fans speculate about Vijay's future in LCU
Kanagaraj's statement has sent Vijay's fans into a frenzy, with many speculating about the actor's future in the LCU. The director has been building this universe since his 2019 film Kaithi, which starred Karthi. He later expanded it with Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Vijay's Leo.
Upcoming release
Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' is a standalone story
Meanwhile, Kanagaraj's upcoming film Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, is a standalone story from the LCU. The pan-Indian movie also stars Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, and Nagarjuna, who will take on the role of the main antagonist. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan will also be making a cameo appearance. The trailer of Coolie will be released on Saturday ahead of its release on August 14.