'Jailer 2': Rajinikanth-Nelson's film to start filming in March

By Tanvi Gupta 06:10 pm Dec 20, 202406:10 pm

What's the story Superstar Rajinikanth and director Nelson Dilipkumar will start shooting for their next movie Jailer 2 in March 2025, industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan reported. The project will be the second collaboration of the duo after their 2023 blockbuster crime-thriller Jailer. In the original, the 74-year-old superstar played a retired cop. An official announcement about the sequel is expected soon.

Sequel anticipation

'Jailer 2' follows the success of the original film

The original film Jailer starred Rajinikanth as a retired police officer whose peaceful life is thrown into chaos when his son, also a cop, is kidnapped and believed to be dead. This incident sends him on a revenge mission against those he believes are behind it. The story slowly transitions from a revenge drama to a heist story, delving into the protagonist's past too.

Star-studded cast

'Jailer' featured an ensemble cast and notable cameos

The first installment of Jailer had a star-studded cast with Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Mirnaa Menon, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. It also had cameo appearances from legendary actors like Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff. The film was a colossal success, raking in over ₹600 crore worldwide and becoming one of Tamil Nadu's biggest hits and a major landmark in Rajinikanth's illustrious career. Details about the cast of Jailer 2 are still under wraps.

Professional updates

Rajinikanth's recent and upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth was last seen in the action drama Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. He played an IPS officer known for his encounter specialist reputation. His life takes a dark turn when he wrongfully kills a suspect, leading him on a quest to uncover the true culprits. He is currently working on another action thriller Coolie with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film has an impressive ensemble cast including Akkineni Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan among others.