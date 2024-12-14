Summarize Simplifying... In short Filming has begun for 'SK25', a movie featuring Sivakarthikeyan, Sudha Kongara, and Jayam Ravi.

Despite rumors of a disagreement between Sivakarthikeyan and Kongara over the actor's look, sources close to the project have confirmed that all is well.

There's also speculation that 'SK25' could be a revival of the previously shelved project 'Purananooru', with a potential role for actor Sreeleela, but this remains unconfirmed by the makers.

'SK25': Sivakarthikeyan-Sudha Kongara-Jayam Ravi's movie begins filming

What's the story The much-anticipated film SK25, directed by Sudha Kongara and starring Sivakarthikeyan, has officially begun shooting. The announcement comes after a wave of speculation about potential production delays. The film also features Jayam Ravi in a villainous role and Atharvaa in another key part. Images from the set have surfaced on social media, showing a large clapperboard with the project's working title SK25 and the start date of December 14, 2024.

Rumors of discord between Sivakarthikeyan and Kongara debunked

Earlier, rumors of a disagreement between Sivakarthikeyan and Kongara over the actor's look had surfaced. Reports claimed Sivakarthikeyan was asked to shave his beard, which he had grown for his previous hit film Amaran. This reportedly led to a heated exchange and a temporary halt in communication between the two. However, sources close to SK25 have dismissed these as baseless conjecture, saying everything is proceeding as planned.

'SK25' speculated to be revival of shelved project 'Purananooru'

There has been speculation that SK25 could be a revival of the previously shelved project Purananooru, which was originally supposed to star Suriya. Some reports also indicate that actor Sreeleela may have a prominent role in the film. However, the makers have not confirmed any of these speculations.