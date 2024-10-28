Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite facing early criticism about his looks and style, Vijay rose to stardom in the film industry, boasting a career of over three decades and 68 films.

Thalapathy Vijay recalls receiving flak for his looks early in his career

'They shamed me': Vijay recalls early-career criticism about his looks

What's the story Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay has once again reiterated that he is leaving the film industry to enter politics. The announcement came during the first TVK Vijay Maanadu (public conference) event on Sunday. Speaking to his fans, he said, "I have thrown away the peak of my career and I have thrown away the salary... I'm here as your Vijay with a trust on you all."

Career journey

Vijay reflected on early career struggles and criticism

Having worked in the film industry for more than three decades, Vijay also recalled the criticism he received when he started. He said, "At the beginning of my cinema career, I was told that my face is not good." "I am not a great personality, my style is not good even my hair and my walk were not good. They shamed me like this." However, he didn't let this get to him and eventually emerged as a superstar.

Filmography

Vijay's successful film career and future political aspirations

Vijay started his career as a child artist in movies such as Vetri, Kudumbam, Vasantha Raagam, and Sattam Oru Vilayaattu. He debuted as a lead actor in 1992 with Naalaiya Theerpu and has acted in 68 films since, including Nenjinile, Minsara Kanna, Theri, Pokkiri, Azhagiya, and Kuruvi. His last film will be Thalapathy 69, opposite Pooja Hegde. Despite his cinematic success, Vijay is now ready to take a plunge into politics through his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.