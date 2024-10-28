'They shamed me': Vijay recalls early-career criticism about his looks
Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay has once again reiterated that he is leaving the film industry to enter politics. The announcement came during the first TVK Vijay Maanadu (public conference) event on Sunday. Speaking to his fans, he said, "I have thrown away the peak of my career and I have thrown away the salary... I'm here as your Vijay with a trust on you all."
Vijay reflected on early career struggles and criticism
Having worked in the film industry for more than three decades, Vijay also recalled the criticism he received when he started. He said, "At the beginning of my cinema career, I was told that my face is not good." "I am not a great personality, my style is not good even my hair and my walk were not good. They shamed me like this." However, he didn't let this get to him and eventually emerged as a superstar.
Vijay's successful film career and future political aspirations
Vijay started his career as a child artist in movies such as Vetri, Kudumbam, Vasantha Raagam, and Sattam Oru Vilayaattu. He debuted as a lead actor in 1992 with Naalaiya Theerpu and has acted in 68 films since, including Nenjinile, Minsara Kanna, Theri, Pokkiri, Azhagiya, and Kuruvi. His last film will be Thalapathy 69, opposite Pooja Hegde. Despite his cinematic success, Vijay is now ready to take a plunge into politics through his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.