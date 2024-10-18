Summarize Simplifying... In short Salman Khan, facing threats from the Bishnoi gang over a 1998 blackbuck hunting incident, has purchased a ₹2cr bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV.

The vehicle, not available in India, boasts high-end safety features including bomb alerts, bullet-resistant glass, and privacy shades.

Despite a recent ₹5cr ransom demand from the gang, it was later dismissed as a prank. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Salman Khan has upgraded his security

Salman buys ₹2cr bulletproof SUV amid threats from Bishnoi gang

By Tanvi Gupta 04:50 pm Oct 18, 202404:50 pm

What's the story Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reportedly bought a second bulletproof vehicle, a Nissan Patrol SUV, worth ₹2 crore from Dubai. The move comes amid continuous threats from the notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. The decision to upgrade his security was taken after the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai on October 12. The late 66-year-old politician was a close friend of the actor.

Vehicle details

Khan's new SUV boasts advanced safety features

Per a report by Free Press Journal, Khan's new Nissan Patrol SUV is famous for its top-notch safety features. It is fitted with bomb alert signs, thick glass shields that can withstand point-blank bullet rounds, and camouflaged dark shades for privacy. To note, this vehicle is not available in the Indian market, making it an exclusive addition to Khan's security.

Ongoing threats

Khan targeted by Bishnoi gang over blackbuck hunting incident

Khan has been on Bishnoi's gang's radar since he was accused of hunting a blackbuck in 1998, a deer species revered by the Bishnoi community. The gang has either demanded an apology from Khan or threatened to kill him. Recently, Mumbai Traffic Police received a message from the gang demanding ₹5cr from Khan for forgiveness, warning that failure to pay would result in consequences "worse than Baba Siddique." However, this threat turned out to be a 'prank.'