Salman buys ₹2cr bulletproof SUV amid threats from Bishnoi gang
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reportedly bought a second bulletproof vehicle, a Nissan Patrol SUV, worth ₹2 crore from Dubai. The move comes amid continuous threats from the notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. The decision to upgrade his security was taken after the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai on October 12. The late 66-year-old politician was a close friend of the actor.
Khan's new SUV boasts advanced safety features
Per a report by Free Press Journal, Khan's new Nissan Patrol SUV is famous for its top-notch safety features. It is fitted with bomb alert signs, thick glass shields that can withstand point-blank bullet rounds, and camouflaged dark shades for privacy. To note, this vehicle is not available in the Indian market, making it an exclusive addition to Khan's security.
Khan targeted by Bishnoi gang over blackbuck hunting incident
Khan has been on Bishnoi's gang's radar since he was accused of hunting a blackbuck in 1998, a deer species revered by the Bishnoi community. The gang has either demanded an apology from Khan or threatened to kill him. Recently, Mumbai Traffic Police received a message from the gang demanding ₹5cr from Khan for forgiveness, warning that failure to pay would result in consequences "worse than Baba Siddique." However, this threat turned out to be a 'prank.'