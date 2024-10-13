Summarize Simplifying... In short Actress Shraddha Kapoor has confirmed she's in a relationship but has kept her partner's identity under wraps. She emphasized the importance of being with the right person, rather than the institution of marriage.

Shraddha confirms being in relationship, but keeps partner's identity secret!

By Isha Sharma 05:28 pm Oct 13, 2024

What's the story Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently riding high on the success of Stree 2, has confirmed being in a relationship. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she spoke about her love for spending time with her partner. "I really love spending time with my partner and doing things with him like watching a movie, going for dinner, or traveling," she said. However, she didn't reveal the identity of her partner.

'As long as I've you...I don't need anyone else'

Kapoor candidly said, "You will need my significant other in this conversation.....but I think I have a few Pisces traits, one wherein I definitely love the typical fairytale aspect of love, which is out of this world." "You know the kind where you're like as long as I have you, I don't need anyone else. Of course, while I have those notions, I also feel like currently in my life, there is a certain amount of realism."

Kapoor emphasized the importance of the right partner

Kapoor continued, "I am generally someone who likes to spend time doing things together or even not doing things together." "For instance, even with my school friends, if we don't meet, it affects my mood. Yesterday, we had a family lunch, which was so uplifting and invigorating, and the same goes for my relationship." Talking about her views on marriage, Kapoor clarified it's not about the institution of marriage but about being with the right person.

Kapoor's rumored relationship with screenwriter Rahul Mody

Kapoor is rumored to be dating screenwriter Rahul Mody; they reportedly grew close during the making of Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar. The speculation started when they were spotted together at a friend's wedding in March and was further fueled by Kapoor's photos that appeared to be from their vacation together. In June, she shared a photo with Mody that said, "Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar (Take away my heart, but at least return my sleep)."